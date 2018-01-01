Surya Roshni Ltd.
|BSE: 500336
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: SURYAROSNI
|ISIN Code: INE335A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|405.60
|
10.65
(2.70%)
|
OPEN
395.00
|
HIGH
412.30
|
LOW
395.00
|NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|405.95
|
10.40
(2.63%)
|
OPEN
400.00
|
HIGH
413.30
|
LOW
397.00
About Surya Roshni Ltd.
Formerly known as Prakash Tubes, Surya Roshni has two divisions -- the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FTL...> More
Surya Roshni Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,207
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.84
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.31
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|145.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.80
Surya Roshni Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1312.8
|1000.4
|31.23
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.18
|427.78
|Total Income
|1313.75
|1000.58
|31.3
|Total Expenses
|1221.06
|919.68
|32.77
|Operating Profit
|92.69
|80.9
|14.57
|Net Profit
|31.02
|23.07
|34.46
|Equity Capital
|54.41
|43.83
|-
Surya Roshni Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jindal Saw
|118.95
|-1.65
|3803.43
|Mah. Seamless
|453.35
|0.22
|3037.44
|Prakash Inds.
|175.45
|0.75
|2752.46
|Surya Roshni
|405.60
|2.70
|2206.87
|Tata Metaliks
|733.00
|0.35
|1853.76
|Godawari Power
|440.75
|-0.43
|1553.20
|Tata Sponge Iron
|980.05
|-0.81
|1509.28
Surya Roshni Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Surya Roshni Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|-7.12%
|-0.05%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-18.45%
|-16.85%
|-1.66%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|6.48%
|7.82%
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|30.56%
|34.67%
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|122.86%
|120.51%
|16.53%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|227.63%
|246.97%
|16.59%
|18.23%
Surya Roshni Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|395.00
|
|412.30
|Week Low/High
|384.15
|
|439.00
|Month Low/High
|384.15
|
|508.00
|YEAR Low/High
|181.00
|
|522.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.45
|
|522.00
