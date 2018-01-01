JUST IN
Surya Roshni Ltd.

BSE: 500336 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: SURYAROSNI ISIN Code: INE335A01012
About Surya Roshni Ltd.

Surya Roshni Ltd

Formerly known as Prakash Tubes, Surya Roshni has two divisions -- the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FTL...> More

Surya Roshni Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,207
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.31
Book Value / Share () [*S] 145.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Surya Roshni Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1312.8 1000.4 31.23
Other Income 0.95 0.18 427.78
Total Income 1313.75 1000.58 31.3
Total Expenses 1221.06 919.68 32.77
Operating Profit 92.69 80.9 14.57
Net Profit 31.02 23.07 34.46
Equity Capital 54.41 43.83 -
Surya Roshni Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Saw 118.95 -1.65 3803.43
Mah. Seamless 453.35 0.22 3037.44
Prakash Inds. 175.45 0.75 2752.46
Surya Roshni 405.60 2.70 2206.87
Tata Metaliks 733.00 0.35 1853.76
Godawari Power 440.75 -0.43 1553.20
Tata Sponge Iron 980.05 -0.81 1509.28
Surya Roshni Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.90
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.94
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.45
Surya Roshni Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.76% -7.12% -0.05% -1.00%
1 Month -18.45% -16.85% -1.66% -0.97%
3 Month 6.48% 7.82% 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month 30.56% 34.67% 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year 122.86% 120.51% 16.53% 15.98%
3 Year 227.63% 246.97% 16.59% 18.23%

Surya Roshni Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 395.00
412.30
Week Low/High 384.15
439.00
Month Low/High 384.15
508.00
YEAR Low/High 181.00
522.00
All TIME Low/High 7.45
522.00

