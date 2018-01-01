Surya Roshni Ltd

Formerly known as Prakash Tubes, Surya Roshni has two divisions -- the steel division and the lighting division. The steel division, which commenced operations in 1974, manufactures electrical resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes, and cold-rolled formed sections and profiles, and cold-rolled (CR) strips. The lighting division, operating since 1983, manufactures flourescent tube lamps (FTL...> More