Swarnsarita Gems Ltd

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd is a renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery. Backed by team of highly experienced individuals Swarnsarita Gems Ltd. has customers pan India & abroad. The Chairman & Managing Director of the company Mr. Mahendra M Chordia has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Jewellery manufacturing & he has a strong goodwill and pre...> More