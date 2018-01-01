Swarnsarita Gems Ltd.
Sector: Consumer
|17.40
-1.30
(-6.95%)
OPEN
19.30
HIGH
19.30
LOW
17.30
About Swarnsarita Gems Ltd.
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd is a renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery. Backed by team of highly experienced individuals Swarnsarita Gems Ltd. has customers pan India & abroad. The Chairman & Managing Director of the company Mr. Mahendra M Chordia has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Jewellery manufacturing & he has a strong goodwill and pre...> More
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|129.58
|87.06
|48.84
|Other Income
|1.09
|1.31
|-16.79
|Total Income
|130.67
|88.37
|47.87
|Total Expenses
|128.61
|86.02
|49.51
|Operating Profit
|2.07
|2.35
|-11.91
|Net Profit
|0.95
|0.9
|5.56
|Equity Capital
|20.84
|20.84
|-
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Radhika Jewel.
|24.90
|-0.20
|58.76
|Darshan Orna
|91.35
|-10.00
|43.48
|Patdiam Jeweller
|85.00
|-2.07
|36.72
|Swarnsarita Gems
|17.40
|-6.95
|36.33
|Gautam Gems
|63.00
|-0.79
|34.59
|Tara Jewels
|12.73
|-0.55
|31.34
|Sagar Diamonds
|23.10
|-8.70
|29.20
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.31%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.66%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-22.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-45.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.30
|
|19.30
|Week Low/High
|15.50
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|15.50
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.40
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|195.00
