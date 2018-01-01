JUST IN
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd.

BSE: 526365 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE967A01012
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 17.40 -1.30
(-6.95%)
OPEN

19.30

 HIGH

19.30

 LOW

17.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Swarnsarita Gems Ltd.

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd is a renowned Manufacturer, Wholesaler of high-end Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery. Backed by team of highly experienced individuals Swarnsarita Gems Ltd. has customers pan India & abroad. The Chairman & Managing Director of the company Mr. Mahendra M Chordia has more than 20 years of experience in the field of Jewellery manufacturing & he has a strong goodwill and pre...> More

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 129.58 87.06 48.84
Other Income 1.09 1.31 -16.79
Total Income 130.67 88.37 47.87
Total Expenses 128.61 86.02 49.51
Operating Profit 2.07 2.35 -11.91
Net Profit 0.95 0.9 5.56
Equity Capital 20.84 20.84 -
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Radhika Jewel. 24.90 -0.20 58.76
Darshan Orna 91.35 -10.00 43.48
Patdiam Jeweller 85.00 -2.07 36.72
Swarnsarita Gems 17.40 -6.95 36.33
Gautam Gems 63.00 -0.79 34.59
Tara Jewels 12.73 -0.55 31.34
Sagar Diamonds 23.10 -8.70 29.20
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.07
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.31% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.66% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -22.67% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -45.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.30
19.30
Week Low/High 15.50
21.00
Month Low/High 15.50
23.00
YEAR Low/High 15.40
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
195.00

