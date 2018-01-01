JUST IN
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.

BSE: 513010 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: TATASPONGE ISIN Code: INE674A01014
BSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar 986.95 -1.10
(-0.11%)
OPEN

995.00

 HIGH

1000.35

 LOW

968.95
NSE LIVE 15:11 | 12 Mar 985.95 -2.85
(-0.29%)
OPEN

990.05

 HIGH

1002.00

 LOW

968.10
OPEN 995.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 988.05
VOLUME 9396
52-Week high 1239.00
52-Week low 661.25
P/E 13.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,520
Buy Price 986.95
Buy Qty 993.00
Sell Price 988.70
Sell Qty 488.00
About Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd

Tata Sponge Iron (TSIL) was incorporated for the Production of Sponge Iron in 1982 as a Joint Venture of Tata Steel and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa Ltd (IPCOL).The company was set up based on TISCO-DIRECT (TDR) TECHNOLOGY, which was developed inhouse at Tata Steel. In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO.

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,520
EPS - TTM () [*S] 74.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 585.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 214.47 143.52 49.44
Other Income 11.65 8.59 35.62
Total Income 226.12 152.11 48.66
Total Expenses 166.36 132.75 25.32
Operating Profit 59.76 19.36 208.68
Net Profit 36 10.97 228.17
Equity Capital 15.4 15.4 -
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Surya Roshni 404.85 2.51 2202.79
Tata Metaliks 733.00 0.35 1853.76
Godawari Power 464.75 4.99 1637.78
Tata Sponge Iron 986.95 -0.11 1519.90
Sarda Energy 419.00 0.05 1510.49
Srikalahas. Pip. 322.40 1.07 1505.61
Sunflag Iron 81.50 3.89 1468.79
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.50
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 8.37
Insurance 0.69
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 30.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.30
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.84% -6.43% 0.55% -0.36%
1 Month -6.71% -5.86% -1.07% -0.33%
3 Month 6.76% 4.92% 2.12% 1.51%
6 Month 7.22% 10.58% 5.52% 4.89%
1 Year 48.44% 47.58% 17.23% 16.73%
3 Year 16.06% 16.51% 17.29% 19.00%

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 968.95
1000.35
Week Low/High 968.95
1050.00
Month Low/High 968.95
1097.00
YEAR Low/High 661.25
1239.00
All TIME Low/High 9.45
1239.00

