Tata Sponge Iron Ltd

Tata Sponge Iron (TSIL) was incorporated for the Production of Sponge Iron in 1982 as a Joint Venture of Tata Steel and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa Ltd (IPCOL).The company was set up based on TISCO-DIRECT (TDR) TECHNOLOGY, which was developed inhouse at Tata Steel. In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata S...> More