Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.
|BSE: 513010
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: TATASPONGE
|ISIN Code: INE674A01014
|BSE LIVE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|986.95
|
-1.10
(-0.11%)
|
OPEN
995.00
|
HIGH
1000.35
|
LOW
968.95
|NSE LIVE 15:11 | 12 Mar
|985.95
|
-2.85
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
990.05
|
HIGH
1002.00
|
LOW
968.10
|OPEN
|995.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|988.05
|VOLUME
|9396
|52-Week high
|1239.00
|52-Week low
|661.25
|P/E
|13.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,520
|Buy Price
|986.95
|Buy Qty
|993.00
|Sell Price
|988.70
|Sell Qty
|488.00
|OPEN
|990.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|988.80
|VOLUME
|82972
|52-Week high
|1240.00
|52-Week low
|660.30
|P/E
|13.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,520
|Buy Price
|985.75
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|985.95
|Sell Qty
|16.00
About Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.
Tata Sponge Iron (TSIL) was incorporated for the Production of Sponge Iron in 1982 as a Joint Venture of Tata Steel and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa Ltd (IPCOL).The company was set up based on TISCO-DIRECT (TDR) TECHNOLOGY, which was developed inhouse at Tata Steel. In 1991, Tata Steel acquired IPICOLs stake and at present the company is a sister company of TISCO. Tata S...> More
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,520
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|74.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.18
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.11
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|585.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.68
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|214.47
|143.52
|49.44
|Other Income
|11.65
|8.59
|35.62
|Total Income
|226.12
|152.11
|48.66
|Total Expenses
|166.36
|132.75
|25.32
|Operating Profit
|59.76
|19.36
|208.68
|Net Profit
|36
|10.97
|228.17
|Equity Capital
|15.4
|15.4
|-
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Surya Roshni
|404.85
|2.51
|2202.79
|Tata Metaliks
|733.00
|0.35
|1853.76
|Godawari Power
|464.75
|4.99
|1637.78
|Tata Sponge Iron
|986.95
|-0.11
|1519.90
|Sarda Energy
|419.00
|0.05
|1510.49
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|322.40
|1.07
|1505.61
|Sunflag Iron
|81.50
|3.89
|1468.79
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|-6.43%
|0.55%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-6.71%
|-5.86%
|-1.07%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|6.76%
|4.92%
|2.12%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|7.22%
|10.58%
|5.52%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|48.44%
|47.58%
|17.23%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|16.06%
|16.51%
|17.29%
|19.00%
Tata Sponge Iron Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|968.95
|
|1000.35
|Week Low/High
|968.95
|
|1050.00
|Month Low/High
|968.95
|
|1097.00
|YEAR Low/High
|661.25
|
|1239.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.45
|
|1239.00
