Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Supreme Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2025.

Supreme Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Cipla Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2025.

Rallis India Ltd tumbled 3.78% to Rs 270 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33268 shares in the past one month.

 

Supreme Industries Ltd lost 3.76% to Rs 4001. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8476 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 3.60% to Rs 1043. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8870 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd plummeted 3.46% to Rs 2510.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd dropped 3.44% to Rs 1588.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68026 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

