Aditya Birla Sun Life Q2 PAT marginally slides to Rs 241 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life Q2 PAT marginally slides to Rs 241 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.42% to Rs 241.32 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 242.34 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 8.74% year on year to Rs 461.32 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 315.60 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.81% from Rs 335.09 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCs (ABSLAMC) overall quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) including alternate assets grew 15% YoY to Rs 4,60,800 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2025. The companys mutual fund QAAUM also witnessed a growth of 11% YoY to Rs 4,25,200 crore.

 

Equity mutual fund QAAUM increased by 7% year-on-year to Rs 1,92,400 crore for quarter ending 30 September 2025. Equity mutual fund mix stood at 45.3% in Q2 FY26.

Individual monthly AAUM stood at Rs 2,06,600 crore for September 2025. Individual mix stood at 48% of mutual fund AUM.

B-30 monthly AAUM has increased by 5% year-on-year to Rs 74,900 crore for September 2025. B-30 mix is at 17.5% of mutual fund AUM.

Passive QAAUM stood at Rs 36,100 crore as of 30 September 2025 growing by 20% year-on-year.

Monthly SIP contribution (including STP) stood at Rs 1,100 crore for September 2025 with 3.90 million contributing SIP accounts. Registered around 5,82,000 new SIPs (including STP) for the quarter ending 30 September 2025.

PMS/ AIF QAAUM including the ESIC mandate, grew by 8x year-on-year to Rs 30,300 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2025, up from Rs 3,900 crore. The ESIC mandate QAAUM for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 25,800 crore.

Incorporated in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is set up as a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life AMC. The Co. offers Mutual Fund services, Portfolio Management services, offshore and real estate offerings.

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shed 0.75% to Rs 845 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

