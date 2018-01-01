JUST IN
TPL Plastech Ltd.

BSE: 526582 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TPLPLASTEH ISIN Code: INE413G01014
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 442.85 1.50
(0.34%)
OPEN

436.15

 HIGH

472.00

 LOW

433.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 441.65 5.15
(1.18%)
OPEN

431.05

 HIGH

459.90

 LOW

431.05
About TPL Plastech Ltd.

TPL Plastech Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'92, Tainwala Polycontainers is promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). It has a plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Ital...> More

TPL Plastech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   345
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.68
Book Value / Share () [*S] 82.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TPL Plastech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.97 43.09 9
Other Income -
Total Income 46.97 43.09 9
Total Expenses 41.08 37.73 8.88
Operating Profit 5.89 5.35 10.09
Net Profit 2.68 2.5 7.2
Equity Capital 7.8 7.8 -
TPL Plastech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Everest Kanto 45.45 -5.61 509.95
Ester Inds. 57.20 -2.22 477.05
Garware Polyest 165.00 -2.88 384.78
TPL Plastech 442.85 0.34 345.42
Emmbi Industries 172.20 -4.65 304.62
Hitech Corp. 145.30 -0.48 249.63
Orient Press 241.10 -0.45 241.10
TPL Plastech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.79
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 14.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.16
TPL Plastech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.85% -9.91% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.82% -10.39% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.75% -20.06% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.41% -33.11% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.19% -16.22% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 194.64% NA 17.24% 19.01%

TPL Plastech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 433.00
472.00
Week Low/High 416.25
492.00
Month Low/High 416.25
540.00
YEAR Low/High 416.25
781.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
781.00

