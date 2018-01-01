TPL Plastech Ltd.
|BSE: 526582
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TPLPLASTEH
|ISIN Code: INE413G01014
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|442.85
|
1.50
(0.34%)
|
OPEN
436.15
|
HIGH
472.00
|
LOW
433.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|441.65
|
5.15
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
431.05
|
HIGH
459.90
|
LOW
431.05
|OPEN
|436.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|441.35
|VOLUME
|11029
|52-Week high
|780.90
|52-Week low
|416.25
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|345
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|431.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|436.50
|VOLUME
|2685
|52-Week high
|781.00
|52-Week low
|416.55
|P/E
|30.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|345
|Buy Price
|432.25
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|456.75
|Sell Qty
|43.00
About TPL Plastech Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'92, Tainwala Polycontainers is promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). It has a plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Ital...> More
TPL Plastech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|345
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.68
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|82.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.40
TPL Plastech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.97
|43.09
|9
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|46.97
|43.09
|9
|Total Expenses
|41.08
|37.73
|8.88
|Operating Profit
|5.89
|5.35
|10.09
|Net Profit
|2.68
|2.5
|7.2
|Equity Capital
|7.8
|7.8
|-
TPL Plastech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Everest Kanto
|45.45
|-5.61
|509.95
|Ester Inds.
|57.20
|-2.22
|477.05
|Garware Polyest
|165.00
|-2.88
|384.78
|TPL Plastech
|442.85
|0.34
|345.42
|Emmbi Industries
|172.20
|-4.65
|304.62
|Hitech Corp.
|145.30
|-0.48
|249.63
|Orient Press
|241.10
|-0.45
|241.10
TPL Plastech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TPL Plastech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.85%
|-9.91%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.82%
|-10.39%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.75%
|-20.06%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.41%
|-33.11%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.19%
|-16.22%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|194.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
TPL Plastech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|433.00
|
|472.00
|Week Low/High
|416.25
|
|492.00
|Month Low/High
|416.25
|
|540.00
|YEAR Low/High
|416.25
|
|781.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|781.00
