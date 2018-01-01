TPL Plastech Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'92, Tainwala Polycontainers is promoted by Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) (TCPL). It has a plant at Silvassa manufacturing high-molecular high-density polyethylene (HMHDPE) containers with capacity upto 220 ltr, plastic fuel tanks for two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles and other blow-moulded articles with technical assistance from S T Soffiaggio Technica, Ital...> More