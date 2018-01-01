Union Bank of India.
|BSE: 532477
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: UNIONBANK
|ISIN Code: INE692A01016
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|91.25
|
-2.35
(-2.51%)
|
OPEN
94.00
|
HIGH
94.30
|
LOW
87.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|91.15
|
-2.30
(-2.46%)
|
OPEN
93.90
|
HIGH
94.25
|
LOW
87.00
About Union Bank of India.
Union Bank of India is one of largest state-owned banks in India and is listed on the Forbes 2000. The Bank's business segments include Treasury Operations, Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. They offer various types of deposits such as savings bank deposits, current deposits, current and savings account (CASA) deposits, and term deposits. The ...> More
Union Bank of India - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,809
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|19.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jun 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|242.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.38
News
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
-
Union Bank has Rs 2.95-bn direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms
-
PNB and Rotomac scams to offset gains from bank recapitalisation
-
-
Union Bank reports Rs 12.5 bn loss in Dec quarter, asset quality weakens
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Union Bank of India - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
-
Union Bank of India - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8260.47
|8249.78
|0.13
|Other Income
|873.11
|1339.67
|-34.83
|Total Income
|9133.58
|9589.45
|-4.75
|Total Expenses
|5021.17
|3295.15
|52.38
|Operating Profit
|4112.41
|6294.3
|-34.66
|Net Profit
|-1249.85
|104
|-1301.78
|Equity Capital
|855.75
|687.44
|-
Union Bank of India - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Bank
|283.25
|1.87
|13604.21
|City Union Bank
|181.30
|1.12
|12051.01
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.51
|11265.07
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.51
|7808.72
|Karur Vysya Bank
|100.20
|0.00
|7281.03
|Vijaya Bank
|53.50
|0.19
|5937.80
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|5675.09
Union Bank of India - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Union Bank of India - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|08/11
|Reliance Securities
|Hold
|166
|Details
|04/11
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|134
|Details
|05/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|137
|Details
|15/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|116
|Details
Union Bank of India - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.38%
|-12.02%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.43%
|-27.80%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.59%
|-41.48%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-32.11%
|-30.55%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.41%
|-37.61%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-46.65%
|-46.26%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Union Bank of India - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.10
|
|94.30
|Week Low/High
|87.10
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|87.10
|
|132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|87.10
|
|205.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.55
|
|427.00
