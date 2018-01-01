JUST IN
Union Bank of India.

BSE: 532477 Sector: Financials
NSE: UNIONBANK ISIN Code: INE692A01016
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 91.25 -2.35
(-2.51%)
OPEN

94.00

 HIGH

94.30

 LOW

87.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 91.15 -2.30
(-2.46%)
OPEN

93.90

 HIGH

94.25

 LOW

87.00
About Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is one of largest state-owned banks in India and is listed on the Forbes 2000. The Bank's business segments include Treasury Operations, Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. They offer various types of deposits such as savings bank deposits, current deposits, current and savings account (CASA) deposits, and term deposits. The ...> More

Union Bank of India - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,809
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   19.50
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jun 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 242.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Union Bank of India - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8260.47 8249.78 0.13
Other Income 873.11 1339.67 -34.83
Total Income 9133.58 9589.45 -4.75
Total Expenses 5021.17 3295.15 52.38
Operating Profit 4112.41 6294.3 -34.66
Net Profit -1249.85 104 -1301.78
Equity Capital 855.75 687.44 -
Union Bank of India - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Bank 283.25 1.87 13604.21
City Union Bank 181.30 1.12 12051.01
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 11265.07
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 7808.72
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
Vijaya Bank 53.50 0.19 5937.80
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 5675.09
Union Bank of India - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.52
Banks/FIs 1.47
FIIs 7.36
Insurance 14.83
Mutual Funds 11.42
Indian Public 7.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.09
Union Bank of India - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/11 Reliance Securities Hold 166 PDF IconDetails
04/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 134 PDF IconDetails
05/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 137 PDF IconDetails
15/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 116 PDF IconDetails
Union Bank of India - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.38% -12.02% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.43% -27.80% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.59% -41.48% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -32.11% -30.55% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.41% -37.61% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -46.65% -46.26% 17.24% 19.01%

Union Bank of India - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.10
94.30
Week Low/High 87.10
102.00
Month Low/High 87.10
132.00
YEAR Low/High 87.10
205.00
All TIME Low/High 13.55
427.00

