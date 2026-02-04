CBSE CTET exam schedule 2026 released on ctet.nic.in, exams on Feb 7, 8

CTET exam schedule 2026 released: The Central Teaching Eligibility Test, or CTET 2026, admit cards will be made available shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to the board's most recent announcement, the exam will take place on February 7 and 8. The admit cards are typically released 2-3 days prior to the exams, in accordance with past patterns.

In order to verify and download their hall tickets, candidates who are scheduled to take the exam should be prepared with their application number, date of birth, or password. It will contain information such as the name of the candidates, the address of the exam center, the time, instructions, and more.

CTET exams 2026 date and time

The CTET exams 2025 (21st edition) will take place in two shifts over the course of two days on February 7 and 8, 2026. On both days, the Paper II exam will take place during the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, and the Paper I exam will take place during the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

CTET Admit Card 2026: Here's How to Check Hall Tickets?

· Visit the CTET login website at ctet.nic.in admit card 2026

· Press the CTET admit card 2026

· Log in using the CTET login credentials- application and date of birth, and press submit.

· The CTET admit card will display on the screen.

· Save and download the CTET admit card 2026.

Details mentioned on the CTET Admit Card 2026

· Candidate Name

· Candidate Roll number

· Gender

· Category

· Application number

· Date of birth