Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT back online after facing major outage: Here's what happened

ChatGPT back online after facing major outage: Here's what happened

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been restored after a major global outage disrupted access for thousands of users, with error reports peaking overnight before services were gradually stabilised

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is back online after a major outage that reportedly impacted thousands of users across the globe. According to a real-time problem and outage monitoring platform, DownDetector, the majority of outage incidents reported in India were logged at around 01:55 AM (IST) on February 4. Out of the reported cases, 89 per cent were related to ChatGPT itself. 

What went down

OpenAI faced a major global outage on February 4. According to media reports, there were over 12,000 reports from the US alone on the outage. In India, the peak number of ChatGPT outages reported were logged at 01:55 AM IST, with the number of reports standing at 1,516.
 
 
OpenAI admitted this on ChatGPT’s status page at around 2:00 AM (IST), where it wrote, “Elevated error rates for ChatGPT and Platform,” which is a developer-focused portal for accessing OpenAI's models. The company added that they are working to fix the issue. After around 25 minutes of posting this, OpenAI shared another update in which it wrote, “Elevated error rates for finetuning jobs,” without explaining what these jobs were. 
 
At around 3:00 AM IST, OpenAI reportedly fixed the issue, and thereafter, the platforms gradually began working properly.

Also Read

OpenAI and Nvidia

Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI funding round: Report

Jensen Huang, Elon Musk

'No drama': Nvidia's Jensen Huang says OpenAI investment plan on track

Elon Musk, xAI, SpaceX

Musk's xAI merger with SpaceX poses bigger threat to OpenAI, Anthropic

OpenAI

OpenAI fills safety job listed at $555,000 with hire from rival Anthropic

Tech Wrap February 3

Tech Wrap Feb 3: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Samsung Galaxy F70e, Mozilla Firefox

What might have been the cause of this outage?

OpenAI rolled out its Codex app for macOS on February 2, and CEO Sam Altman said the release saw strong traction, with more than 200,000 downloads on its first day. A day later, Apple pushed an update to Xcode, introducing agent-based coding support for Codex and Claude.
 
9to5Mac noted that although there is no indication that these launches directly triggered the ongoing ChatGPT outage, the surge in Codex usage may have added unexpected strain on OpenAI’s systems. We won’t be able to know the exact reason until OpenAI officially releases a statement talking about the issue.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K

Firefly offers unlimited image and AI image, video generations to subscribers

Adobe Firefly offers unlimited AI image, video generations to subscribers

Mozilla Firefox to let users disable all AI features (Image: Mozilla)

Soon, Mozilla will let users disable all AI controls in Firefox browser

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple rolls out update for older iPhones, Macs, more: Eligible devices

UPI and Alipay

What is Alipay+ and why India is weighing UPI link with this payment system

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance