Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 result: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, NII jumps 20.6%

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 result: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, NII jumps 20.6%

Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 result: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, NII jumps 20.6%

Bajaj Finserv

Image: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a cosolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), slightly below profit of ₹2,231 crore during the same period last year.  
The company attributed the decline to steps taken during the quarter for a tighter provisioning framework, and implementation of new Labour codes. "BFS and its subsidiaries also accounted for one-time charge of ₹379 crore towards new Labour codes released on November 21, 2025. Net impact on consolidated profit of BFS is ₹540 crore for accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision and ₹167 crore for new Labour codes," the company said in a BSE filing.
 
 

More From This Section

Signature Global

Signature Global reports net loss of ₹45.33 crore in Q3 on lower income

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: Tata Power, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Cement among 141 firms

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹4,066 crore

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q3 results: Profit grows 21% to ₹3,053 cr on higher revenue

Nazara Technologies

Nazara's net profit slides to ₹9.84 crore, revenue from ops declines 24%

Topics : Bajaj Finserv Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance