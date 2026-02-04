Bajaj Finserv Q3FY26 result: Profit flat at ₹2,229 cr, NII jumps 20.6%

The company attributed the decline to steps taken during the quarter for a tighter provisioning framework, and implementation of new Labour codes. "BFS and its subsidiaries also accounted for one-time charge of ₹379 crore towards new Labour codes released on November 21, 2025. Net impact on consolidated profit of BFS is ₹540 crore for accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision and ₹167 crore for new Labour codes," the company said in a BSE filing.

Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a cosolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), slightly below profit of ₹2,231 crore during the same period last year.