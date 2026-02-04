Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Border 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's war drama?

Border 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's war drama?

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to the famous 1997 Border, which was directed by JP Dutta. Now that the box office has crossed Rs 300 cr, there is a lot of talk about its OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Border 2 OTT release Date: Directed by Anurag Singh, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sumit Arora, Border 2 is a follow-up to the successful 1997 film Border, which was directed by acclaimed director JP Dutta. Now that it has made over Rs 300 crore at the box office, there is a lot of talk about it entering the OTT market.
 
Border 2 is scheduled to launch on OTT following a successful theatrical run. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty play the main roles in the war drama sequel. The Battle of Basantar is the lead subject of the movie. The makers haven't, however, provided an official confirmation on the time and streaming rights.
 

Eight weeks after its first theatrical release on January 23, 2026, Border 2 will be accessible for streaming, according to a report in OTTplay. According to the source quoted, Border 2 will be available on Netflix on March 20, 2026, which is one day after Dhurandhar 2 opens in theatres throughout the globe. 

About Border 2

Sunny Deol leads a stellar ensemble cast in this emotionally intense film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The cast of Border 2 is outstanding and includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar are the producers of the movie.
 
The Battle of Longewala in the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the inspiration for the first movie, and the same battle serves as the setting for Border 2.  According to reports, the film's purportedly anti-Pakistan message prevented its release in six Gulf nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Actually, Bhushan Kumar also revealed a significant confirmation about the impending Border 3.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

