United Breweries Ltd.
|BSE: 532478
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: UBL
|ISIN Code: INE686F01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1031.70
|
16.75
(1.65%)
|
OPEN
1059.95
|
HIGH
1059.95
|
LOW
1015.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1033.20
|
16.40
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
1026.00
|
HIGH
1049.50
|
LOW
1021.50
|OPEN
|1059.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1014.95
|VOLUME
|19139
|52-Week high
|1242.70
|52-Week low
|715.80
|P/E
|88.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27,278
|Buy Price
|1031.70
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1026.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1016.80
|VOLUME
|401435
|52-Week high
|1243.00
|52-Week low
|717.20
|P/E
|88.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27,278
|Buy Price
|1035.70
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|1037.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About United Breweries Ltd.
The UB Group was rooted the flagship company, United Breweries Limited, (UBL) in 13th May of the year 1999 as UB Infrastructure Projects Limited and as a public limited company at Karnataka to carry out the business of infrastructure facilities and other allied activities. The erstwhile UBL was the holding company of the company and in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the brewing business carri...> More
United Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27,278
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.72
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|88.03
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|115.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.11
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.70
News
Announcement
United Breweries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1197.1
|1022.2
|17.11
|Other Income
|0.77
|32.95
|-97.66
|Total Income
|1197.87
|1055.15
|13.53
|Total Expenses
|1044.47
|894.24
|16.8
|Operating Profit
|153.4
|160.91
|-4.67
|Net Profit
|47.38
|48.49
|-2.29
|Equity Capital
|26.44
|26.44
|-
United Breweries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|United Spirits
|3137.15
|5.50
|45592.20
|United Breweries
|1031.70
|1.65
|27278.15
|Radico Khaitan
|332.80
|3.18
|4436.22
|G M Breweries
|899.60
|1.55
|1315.22
|Som Distilleries
|222.60
|1.90
|612.60
United Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
United Breweries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/11
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|876
|Details
United Breweries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|-1.99%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.05%
|-2.84%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.04%
|-2.36%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.94%
|31.59%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.37%
|34.13%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1.05%
|1.38%
|17.24%
|19.01%
United Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1015.00
|
|1059.95
|Week Low/High
|1001.20
|
|1080.00
|Month Low/High
|1001.00
|
|1110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|715.80
|
|1243.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.57
|
|1243.00
