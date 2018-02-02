JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » United Breweries Ltd

United Breweries Ltd.

BSE: 532478 Sector: Consumer
NSE: UBL ISIN Code: INE686F01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1031.70 16.75
(1.65%)
OPEN

1059.95

 HIGH

1059.95

 LOW

1015.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1033.20 16.40
(1.61%)
OPEN

1026.00

 HIGH

1049.50

 LOW

1021.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1059.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1014.95
VOLUME 19139
52-Week high 1242.70
52-Week low 715.80
P/E 88.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27,278
Buy Price 1031.70
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1059.95
CLOSE 1014.95
VOLUME 19139
52-Week high 1242.70
52-Week low 715.80
P/E 88.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27,278
Buy Price 1031.70
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About United Breweries Ltd.

United Breweries Ltd

The UB Group was rooted the flagship company, United Breweries Limited, (UBL) in 13th May of the year 1999 as UB Infrastructure Projects Limited and as a public limited company at Karnataka to carry out the business of infrastructure facilities and other allied activities. The erstwhile UBL was the holding company of the company and in terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the brewing business carri...> More

United Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27,278
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 88.03
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   115.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

United Breweries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1197.1 1022.2 17.11
Other Income 0.77 32.95 -97.66
Total Income 1197.87 1055.15 13.53
Total Expenses 1044.47 894.24 16.8
Operating Profit 153.4 160.91 -4.67
Net Profit 47.38 48.49 -2.29
Equity Capital 26.44 26.44 -
> More on United Breweries Ltd Financials Results

United Breweries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 45592.20
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 27278.15
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 4436.22
G M Breweries 899.60 1.55 1315.22
Som Distilleries 222.60 1.90 612.60
> More on United Breweries Ltd Peer Group

United Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.34
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 16.91
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.66
Indian Public 3.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.24
> More on United Breweries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

United Breweries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 876 PDF IconDetails
> More on United Breweries Ltd Research Reports

United Breweries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.61% -1.99% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.05% -2.84% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.04% -2.36% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.94% 31.59% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.37% 34.13% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1.05% 1.38% 17.24% 19.01%

United Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1015.00
1059.95
Week Low/High 1001.20
1080.00
Month Low/High 1001.00
1110.00
YEAR Low/High 715.80
1243.00
All TIME Low/High 6.57
1243.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for United Breweries: