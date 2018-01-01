JUST IN
Welspun Corp Ltd.

BSE: 532144 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: WELCORP ISIN Code: INE191B01025
About Welspun Corp Ltd.

Welspun Corp Ltd

Welspun Gujarat Stahl Rohren Limited (WGSRL) is part of the $ 1.5 billion Welspun Group and a manufacturing hub for state-of-the-art pipe and related niche products. The Company started its activities in 26th April of the year 1995 and since then has supplied pipes for some of the most prestigious projects including the World's deepest pipeline project in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S.A. Welspun's state...> More

Welspun Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,209
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.39
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Welspun Corp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2304.16 1149.22 100.5
Other Income 19.59 28.01 -30.06
Total Income 2323.75 1177.23 97.39
Total Expenses 2178.83 1033.95 110.73
Operating Profit 144.92 143.28 1.14
Net Profit 69.09 -13.05 629.43
Equity Capital 132.61 132.61 -
Welspun Corp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S A I L 72.20 3.96 29822.43
Jindal Steel 230.10 3.79 21086.36
APL Apollo 1896.05 -2.01 4499.33
Welspun Corp 158.70 -4.48 4209.04
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -0.92 4147.89
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 5.70 4050.08
Jindal Stain. 85.55 -0.41 3935.73
Welspun Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.26
Banks/FIs 8.04
FIIs 6.07
Insurance 0.10
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 14.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.75
Welspun Corp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.11% -11.26% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.29% -3.97% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.70% 22.26% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.63% 13.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 90.75% 87.96% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 146.05% 146.61% 17.24% 19.01%

Welspun Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 152.45
168.05
Week Low/High 152.45
178.00
Month Low/High 150.00
180.00
YEAR Low/High 81.00
197.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
538.00

