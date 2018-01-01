Welspun Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 532144
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: WELCORP
|ISIN Code: INE191B01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|158.70
|
-7.45
(-4.48%)
|
OPEN
167.00
|
HIGH
168.05
|
LOW
152.45
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|158.45
|
-7.35
(-4.43%)
|
OPEN
167.40
|
HIGH
168.25
|
LOW
151.95
|OPEN
|167.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|166.15
|VOLUME
|142543
|52-Week high
|197.00
|52-Week low
|81.00
|P/E
|16.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,209
|Buy Price
|158.70
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|167.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|165.80
|VOLUME
|477637
|52-Week high
|197.15
|52-Week low
|80.65
|P/E
|16.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,209
|Buy Price
|158.20
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|158.90
|Sell Qty
|276.00
|OPEN
|167.00
|CLOSE
|166.15
|VOLUME
|142543
|52-Week high
|197.00
|52-Week low
|81.00
|P/E
|16.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,209
|Buy Price
|158.70
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|167.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|165.80
|VOLUME
|477637
|52-Week high
|197.15
|52-Week low
|80.65
|P/E
|16.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4209.04
|Buy Price
|158.20
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|158.90
|Sell Qty
|276.00
About Welspun Corp Ltd.
Welspun Gujarat Stahl Rohren Limited (WGSRL) is part of the $ 1.5 billion Welspun Group and a manufacturing hub for state-of-the-art pipe and related niche products. The Company started its activities in 26th April of the year 1995 and since then has supplied pipes for some of the most prestigious projects including the World's deepest pipeline project in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S.A. Welspun's state...> More
Welspun Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,209
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.39
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|70.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
Welspun Corp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2304.16
|1149.22
|100.5
|Other Income
|19.59
|28.01
|-30.06
|Total Income
|2323.75
|1177.23
|97.39
|Total Expenses
|2178.83
|1033.95
|110.73
|Operating Profit
|144.92
|143.28
|1.14
|Net Profit
|69.09
|-13.05
|629.43
|Equity Capital
|132.61
|132.61
|-
Welspun Corp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S A I L
|72.20
|3.96
|29822.43
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|3.79
|21086.36
|APL Apollo
|1896.05
|-2.01
|4499.33
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-4.48
|4209.04
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|-0.92
|4147.89
|Jindal Stain .Hi
|171.65
|5.70
|4050.08
|Jindal Stain.
|85.55
|-0.41
|3935.73
Welspun Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Welspun Corp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.11%
|-11.26%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.29%
|-3.97%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.70%
|22.26%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.63%
|13.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|90.75%
|87.96%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|146.05%
|146.61%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Welspun Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|152.45
|
|168.05
|Week Low/High
|152.45
|
|178.00
|Month Low/High
|150.00
|
|180.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.00
|
|197.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|538.00
Quick Links for Welspun Corp:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices