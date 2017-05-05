TRENDING ON BS
BHEL's solar photovoltaic portfolio touches 370 MW mark in 2016-17
Business Standard

Linc Pen expands capacity with new plant in Gujarat

With its third production unit in Umbergaon, it has added a capacity of 18 crore pens annually

BS B2B Bureau  |  Kolkata 

Linc Pens

Kolkata-based writing instrument company Linc Pen & Plastics Limited has started production at its new factory in Umbergaon, Gujarat. Currently, Linc Pen has two manufacturing plants in the outskirts of Kolkata (West Bengal) at Falta SEZ and Serakole that jointly have a capacity of close to one billion pens per annum. With its third manufacturing unit in Umergaon, the company has increased the capacity by 18 crore pens annually, that will gradually be scaled up to nearly 50 crore pens each year.
 
The company has invested Rs 26 crore in the Umbergaon facility in the first phase. The unit will especially cater to the western region of the domestic market as well as the growing export markets.


 
Deepak Jalan, managing director, Linc Pen, said, “We are very excited about our new manufacturing unit in Umbergaon. This unit has been put together after a great deal of research and understanding and will help us cater to the western parts of the country that have a robust market, thereby enhancing our national footprint and brand engagement. We closed the financial year 2016-17 at Rs 355 crores and are well on our way of achieving our target for 2020."
 
Linc Pen & Plastics Limited is one of the India’s leading players in writing instruments market and has presence in over 50 countries. In 2012, Mitsubishi Pencil Company of Japan had acquired 13.5 percent stake in the company.

