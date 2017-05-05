Linc Pen expands capacity with new plant in Gujarat

With its third production unit in Umbergaon, it has added a capacity of 18 crore pens annually

Kolkata-based company & Limited has started production at its new factory in Umbergaon, Gujarat. Currently, has two manufacturing plants in the outskirts of Kolkata (West Bengal) at Falta SEZ and Serakole that jointly have a capacity of close to one billion per annum. With its third manufacturing unit in Umergaon, the company has increased the capacity by 18 crore annually, that will gradually be scaled up to nearly 50 crore each year.



The company has invested Rs 26 crore in the Umbergaon facility in the first phase. The unit will especially cater to the western region of the domestic market as well as the growing export markets.



Deepak Jalan, managing director, Linc Pen, said, “We are very excited about our new manufacturing unit in Umbergaon. This unit has been put together after a great deal of research and understanding and will help us cater to the western parts of the country that have a robust market, thereby enhancing our national footprint and brand engagement. We closed the financial year 2016-17 at Rs 355 crores and are well on our way of achieving our target for 2020."



& Limited is one of the India’s leading players in writing instruments market and has presence in over 50 countries. In 2012, of Japan had acquired 13.5 percent stake in the company.



BS B2B Bureau