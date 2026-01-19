Vendanta Group-led Hindstan Zinc on Monday reported a 46 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,916 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, net profit stood at ₹2,678 crore. On a sequential basis, profit surged 47.8 per cent from ₹2,649 crore. The company attributed the growth to higher production and low cost.

The world's largest zinc producer's revenue from operations increased 27.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 10,627 crore from ₹8,315 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 28.3 per cent from ₹8,282 crore in Q2FY26.

"The quarter marked a record performance, reflecting operational excellence and strong fundamentals with the company achieving its highest-ever third quarter metal production and five-year lowest quarterly zinc cost of production of $940 per tonne," said Arun Misra, chief executive officer of Hindustan Zinc.

Adding to it, Sandeep Modi, chief financial officer of Hindustan Zinc, said, "The contribution of our precious metal portfolio to profits rose to 44 per cent during the quarter. With a strong balance sheet, cost leadership, disciplined execution, and industry-leading margins, we are well positioned to translate opportunity into sustained and superior shareholder returns".

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹6,087 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y and 36 per cent sequentially. The increase was supported by higher production, rising zinc and silver prices, lower production costs, a stronger dollar, and improved by-product realisations, the company said in a BSE filing.

It further added that Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 55 per cent, improving 270 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹661.2 apiece on the BSE on Monday.