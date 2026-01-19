Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IRFC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹1,802 cr, income dips marginally

IRFC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹1,802 cr, income dips marginally

The networth of the company rose to ₹52,046 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to ₹47,443 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal

Indian Railways

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,802 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The NBFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, had earned a net profit of ₹1,631 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company declined marginally to ₹6,719 crore in the October-December period from ₹6,766.39 crore a year ago, IRFC said in a regulatory filing.

 

 ALSO READ: Hatsun Agro Q3 net profit jumps 48%  |  PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6%

Also Read

wire

Copper surge powers Polycab volumes; brokerages bullish despite margin hit

Stock Market LIVE, January 19, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 324 pts; Nifty at 25,586; oil & gas, realty stocks decline

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 11.6% to ₹5,189 cr, interest income up 3%

Hatsun Agro Product

Hatsun Agro Q3 net profit jumps 48% to ₹60 crore on strong sales

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree soars 6% in 2 days; stock hits 52-week high

The total expenses of the Mini-Ratna company during the period under review declined to ₹4,917.04 crore from ₹5,135.7 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

 

The networth of the company rose to ₹52,046 crore at the end of December 2024, compared to ₹47,443 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company achieved annual sanction guidance of ₹60,000 crore within nine months.

IRFC's assets under management (AUM) rose to a record ₹4.75 Lakh crore as of December 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NSE, Markets

Q3 results: Hindustan Zinc, BHEL, Havells, IRFC among 35 firms on Jan 19

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q3 profit declines 2.68% to ₹12,538 crore despite loan growth

Cement

JK Cement Q3 profit falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 crore, revenue rises 18%

UCO Bank

UCO Bank reports nearly 16% jump in Q3 net profit at ₹739 cr, NPAs improve

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank posts 12% growth in December-quarter profit to ₹19,807 crore

Topics : IRFC Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today