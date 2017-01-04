TRENDING ON BS
Altana acquires Solvay's formulated resins business
Business Standard

Prima Plastics expands manufacturing capacity in Cameroon

The JV, Prima Dee-Lite Plastics, has raised the capacity from 4500 TPA to 8500 TPA

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Plastic chairs

Prima Plastics Limited, one of the leading players in the Indian plastic moulded furniture industry, has expanded the manufacturing facility in Cameroon (West Africa) which it operates through a joint venture company, Prima Dee-Lite Plastics sarl. 

Prima Dee-Lite, which manufactures moulded articles and HDPE woven sack bags, has increased the capacity from 4500 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 8500 TPA. “Prima Dee-Lite Plastics sarl at (Cameroon, West Africa) has successfully completed expansion project undertaken to enhance its capacity of production. The commercial production at the plant has commenced on January 3, 2017,” said the company in a BSE filing today.

Prima Plastics Limited designs and manufactures plastic moulded furnitures such as chairs, dining tables, stools and teapots. The company also exports its products to the US, Africa and the Middle East.

