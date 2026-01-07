Tech Wrap Jan 7: Motorola Razr Fold, Meta Ray-Ban display glasses, WhatsApp

Motorola has unveiled its first book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold, at Consumer Electronics Show 2026. The new device expands the Razr lineup beyond clamshell flip phones and marks Motorola’s entry into the large-format foldable segment. The company showcased the design, displays, camera system, and a few software features but did not share pricing, availability, or full hardware specifications.

Meta has announced a range of new features for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered wearables at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to the company, the updates focus on expanding the capabilities of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and the Meta Neural Band, with additions such as hands-free messaging, a built-in teleprompter and expanded pedestrian navigation. Additionally, Meta said it has paused the international rollout of Ray-Ban Display glasses due to limited inventory and strong US demand.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new parental control features that could give parents more visibility and control over how younger users use the app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these changes include setting up a secondary WhatsApp account linked to an existing account. The report stated that the new feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.1.30, which is still under development.

Lenovo has unveiled a range of consumer-focused devices and concepts at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, spanning AI-powered laptops, gaming hardware, all-in-one desktops, and experimental form factors. The announcements also encompass Lenovo Qira, a personal AI system designed to work across Lenovo devices. Lenovo also showcased multiple proof-of-concept devices.

ASUS has unveiled a range of its next-generation computing hardware offerings at CES 2026. The newly unveiled range of products includes creator-focused laptops and tablets, lightweight Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered laptops, AI-powered desktops and All-in-Ones (AIO), and more. Additionally, the company has unveiled other products like Zephyrus gaming laptops, AR glasses, Swift OLED monitors, and more.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Acer announced a range of new products across its gaming, productivity, and connectivity portfolios. The announcements include refreshed Predator and Nitro gaming laptops based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, new Copilot+ PCs using AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series chips, and other products such as networking hardware and a Predator ES Storm Pro e-scooter.

Indian wearables brand Noise has unveiled the Master Buds 2 at CES 2026, expanding its flagship Master Series lineup. The new earbuds become the third product under the Master branding, following the original Noise Master Buds earbuds and the Master Buds Max headphones. Like the earlier models, the Master Buds 2 feature audio tuned by Bose.

Razer unveiled Project Motoko, an AI-powered wireless headphone concept that blends gaming and lifestyle features in a single wearable, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The device integrates dual first-person-view cameras for real-time vision processing, dual far-and-near field microphones for environmental and voice awareness, and connects with multiple AI platforms for hands-free assistance.

Motorola has announced a range of products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, expanding its flagship smartphone lineup, foldable devices, and AI software and connected accessories. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand’s latest unveiling includes the Motorola Signature, the Razr Fold, and a FIFA World Cup 26 special edition Razr smartphone.

Google has reportedly confirmed that not all Chromebooks will be able to migrate to its upcoming operating system that unifies ChromeOS and Android. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Chrome Unboxed, the VP of Product Management for ChromeOS at Google, John Maletis, has confirmed that due to specification limit, not all devices running on ChromeOS will be able to upgrade to the upcoming OS, which is reportedly codenamed AluminiumOS. While building on this, Maletis also confirmed that ChromeOS won’t be discontinued anytime soon.

Apple is testing a system that delivers security fixes in the background in the latest iOS 26.3 beta. According to a report by MacRumors, iPhone, Mac or iPad users running a public or developer beta version of iOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 can now install a new Background Security Improvement update as part of ongoing testing.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch another compact smartphone, expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. According to a report by Android Authority, the device’s specifications have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The phone is expected to feature a flat 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate. If true, this would likely place the OnePlus 15T in a similar size category as the OnePlus 13T, which arrived in India as the OnePlus 13S with a tad smaller capacity battery. On that note, the OnePlus 15T could very well be the OnePlus 13S successor.

Meta said on Tuesday it has decided to pause international expansion of its Ray-Ban Display glasses due to short supply and strong demand in the United States. Meta said it would prioritise fulfilling US orders while it re-evaluates its approach to international availability, citing extremely limited inventory for what it described as a "first-of-its-kind product".

Global technology major Lenovo and chip giant Nvidia at CES 2026 unveiled the AI Cloud Gigafactory programme to enable AI cloud providers to speed up the rollout of production-ready AI services and improve return on investments.