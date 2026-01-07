Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp could soon let parents manage kids' secondary accounts: Details

WhatsApp could soon let parents manage kids' secondary accounts: Details

WhatsApp is developing parental controls for secondary accounts, allowing parents to manage privacy settings and limit messaging features for younger users while keeping chats private

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new parental control features that could give parents more visibility and control over how younger users use the app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these changes include setting up a secondary WhatsApp account linked to an existing account. The report stated that the new feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.1.30, which is still under development.
 
WhatsApp’s parental control for secondary accounts: Details
 
According to the report, WhatsApp is developing a system that allows parents to manage a “secondary account” linked to their own primary account. These secondary accounts are expected to come with limited features and are designed for younger users. The parent and child accounts would be connected through a dedicated linking process, creating a clear relationship between the two profiles while keeping messages and calls private.
 
 
One of the main ideas behind secondary accounts is to offer built-in restrictions by default. For example, messaging and calling may be limited to saved contacts only. This would help reduce unwanted or unknown interactions. At present, WhatsApp does not offer a clear option to restrict messages and calls to contacts only.
 

Also Read

New features coming to Ray-Ban Meta Display

CES 2026: Meta adds teleprompter, hands-free messaging to Ray-Ban Display

Motorola unveiled Signature, Razr Fold, Moto Tag 2, and more at CES 2026

CES 2026: Motorola unveils Signature, Razr Fold, Moto Tag 2, and more

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Meta's Ray-Ban Display glasses global launch delayed due to supply shortage

Tech Wrap January 6

Tech Digest Jan 6: Redmi Note 15 launched, Realme 16 Pro series, CES 2026

Xbox Game Pass support on Samsung TVs

CES 2026: Xbox Game Pass comes to Google TV starting with TCL smart TVs

In addition, WhatsApp is also planning to share limited account and activity updates from the secondary account with the parent’s primary account. While details are still unclear, these updates are not expected to include message content. The report added that end-to-end encryption will remain in place, and chats and calls will stay private. The shared information is expected to focus on general account activity or changes to key settings. 
 
The parental control tools for secondary accounts are still being tested and refined, and WhatsApp has not confirmed a release timeline yet. Once launched, the feature could make it easier for parents to set age-appropriate limits while allowing children to use WhatsApp more safely and responsibly.
 

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI,

Lenovo, Nvidia unveil AI Gigafactory programme to fuel enterprise scaling

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple tests background security updates in iOS 26.3 beta: What it means

Samsung

Samsung bets on hybrid AI, open ties to strengthen built-in security

Google previews new Gemini features for Google TV at CES 2026

CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

Alexa Plus is now available on web

Now you can access Amazon's Alexa Plus AI assistant on web: What's new

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon