Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13S successor in the works with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

OnePlus 13S successor in the works with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 15T, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone will likely be the successor to the OnePlus 13S

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch another compact smartphone, expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. According to a report by Android Authority, the device’s specifications have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The phone is expected to feature a flat 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate. If true, this would likely place the OnePlus 15T in a similar size category as the OnePlus 13T, which arrived in India as the OnePlus 13S with a tad smaller capacity battery. On that note, the OnePlus 15T could very well be the OnePlus 13S successor.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

According to the report, the OnePlus 15T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display of a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is said to pack a 7000mAh to 7500mAh battery. This would likely be a huge battery capacity for a compact phone. It would also be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13T’s 6,260mAh battery. 
 
 
The OnePlus 15T smartphone will likely have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor and a metal frame. The smartphone is said to include a 50MP JN5 telephoto camera. It is expected to be similar to the 2x telephoto lens on the OnePlus 13s, though details about the native zoom level are still unclear. 
 
OnePlus 15T: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Battery: 7,000mAh or 7,500mAh
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary+ 50MP JN5 telephoto camera
  • Fingerprint sensor: Ultrasonic in-display sensor
  • Build: Metal frame
 

More From This Section

Google Android for PC

Not all Chromebooks will get Google's Android-based PC OS update: Report

artificial intelligence, AI,

Lenovo, Nvidia unveil AI Gigafactory programme to fuel enterprise scaling

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple tests background security updates in iOS 26.3 beta: What it means

Samsung

Samsung bets on hybrid AI, open ties to strengthen built-in security

Google previews new Gemini features for Google TV at CES 2026

CES 2026: Google to start rolling out these Gemini features for Google TV

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon