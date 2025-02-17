BYD Sealion 7 launch: What to expect before deliveries start on March 7

BYD Sealion 7 launch in India Today: Today, Feb 17, 2025 is the premiere of the BYD Sealion 7, the Chinese automaker's newest model in India. The high-end electric SUV will be available in two versions: Premium and Performance, both offering the same features. Starting at Rs 70,000, reservations are already open, with deliveries set to begin on March 7, 2025.

During the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 , the e-SUV electric performance was first introduced to the Indian market, and reservations for the electric vehicle are currently being accepted. When the Sealion 7 is launched, it will join the Atto 3, Seal, and eMax 7 versions that are now available in India.

BYD Sealion 7 launch in India: Highlights

Like many contemporary vehicles, the BYD Sealion 7 is a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-style roofline. Arriving with the Chinese automaker's Ocean series design language, the Sealion 7’s front profile clearly displays the LED daytime running lights (DRL) and sweptback 'double-u' LED headlamps.

Along with flared wheel arches and black cladding, the BYD Sealion 7 also has a dual-tone rear bumper, two spoilers, one on the top and one on the boot lid and wraparound LED taillights connected by a smooth LED light bar. There are four color options available for the EV i.e, Atlantis Grey, Shark Grey, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White.

BYD Sealion 7 in India: Specs

Both the RWD and AWD versions of the BYD Sealion 7 will be equipped with a single 82.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD version produces a maximum power output of 308 horsepower and a maximum torque of 380 Nm.

In addition to this, it can go up to 560 kilometers between charges. The maximum torque of the Sealion 7 AWD is 690 Nm, and its top power is 523 bhp. The Sealion 7's AWD version can travel up to 530 kilometers.

BYD Sealion 7: Features

In terms of features, the BYD Sealion 7 will come equipped with a sleek flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a striking 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system for a modern, tech-forward driving experience.

The EV cabin is packed with premium features, including a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. For added safety and convenience, the Sealion 7 also comes equipped with ADAS, multiple airbags, and a driver monitoring system. Interestingly, both the Premium and Performance variants will offer this same impressive feature set.

BYD Sealion 7 India 2025: Expected price