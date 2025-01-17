Hyundai Creta Electric launched: Starting at Rs 17.99L, up to 473 km range

The 42 kWh iteration is available in four trims—Executive, Smart, Smart (O), and Premium—while the 51.4 kWh iteration is offered in two trims: Smart (O) and the range-topping Excellence variant. Hyundai India has launched the all-new Creta Electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.99 lakh for the base Executive variant. Prices for the Premium variant in the 42 kWh iteration go up to Rs 20 lakh. The 51.4 kWh iteration starts at Rs 21.50 lakh for the Smart (O) trim, while the top-end Excellence trim is priced at Rs 23.50 lakh.The 42 kWh iteration is available in four trims—Executive, Smart, Smart (O), and Premium—while the 51.4 kWh iteration is offered in two trims: Smart (O) and the range-topping Excellence variant.

Design and platform

The new Hyundai Creta Electric shares its platform with the internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart but features significant modifications to accommodate its electric powertrain. The cabin floor has been raised to house the battery pack, while the suspension has been stiffened to manage the additional weight. The Creta Electric retains its compact dimensions, including a 200mm ground clearance, with power delivered to the front wheels.

Externally, the design remains largely similar to the standard Creta, with EV-specific updates such as a blanked-off grille featuring a pixelated theme, a centrally placed charging port behind the logo, and 17-inch aero-style alloy wheels. Silver highlights on the lower edges of the black cladding and an “electric” badge on the bootlid further distinguish it as an EV.

Cabin and interiors

The cabin retains the ICE Creta’s layout but incorporates EV-specific touches, including a dual-tone Granite Gray and Dark Navy colour scheme, ocean blue ambient lighting, and a new floating centre console with a rotary dial for drive modes. The steering wheel, inspired by the Ioniq 5, includes rearranged buttons for ADAS functions and infotainment controls.

The SUV also features sustainable materials like recycled plastics for fabric and corn extract for artificial leather. Comfort features include 8-way adjustable power seats with a memory function for the driver, ventilated front seats, and ample storage options like a cooling glovebox, armrest console, and a lower deck. The Creta Electric offers a 433-litre boot and an additional 22-litre frunk under the hood.

Technology and features

The Hyundai Creta Electric is packed with tech, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and Level 2 ADAS features. The Excellence trim adds single-pedal driving, voice commands, payment for charging, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity.

Powertrain and performance

The Creta Electric comes with two battery options: a 42 kWh pack with a range of 390 km and a 51.4 kWh Long Range pack offering 473 km (ARAI-certified). Both packs use Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry for higher energy density. The long-range variant produces 169 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, achieving 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph.

The SUV features five levels of regenerative braking, with Levels 4 and 5 capable of bringing the car to a complete stop. It supports DC fast charging, taking 58 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent, while an 11 kW AC wallbox charger takes around four hours for a full charge.

Pricing and warranty

Hyundai offers an 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty on the battery and a 3-year standard warranty on the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

The new Creta Electric marks Hyundai’s strong push into the EV segment, combining advanced technology, sustainability, and practicality at competitive pricing.