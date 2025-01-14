Tata Motors, Hyundai launch new variants of old cars in Jan to boost sales

In a bid to aid sales, automakers Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) have launched new variants and feature upgrades for their popular models. This strategy aims to generate excitement, boost showroom footfall, and sustain customer interest throughout the year.

According to C.S. Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), January is typically a slow month for dealerships, as the first 15 days remain muted with the excitement of year-end offers fading. Footfall usually picks up in the second half of January after festivals like Makar Sankranti and Pongal. “The introduction of new models not only drives footfall but also provides an opportunity to showcase other models in the showroom,” he said.

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the 2025 editions of its Tiago, Tiago.ev, and Tigor models. With bookings now open, these models come with revamped designs, cutting-edge technology, and fresh colour options. Customers can choose from petrol, CNG, and electric powertrains for the Tiago, while the Tigor will be available in petrol and CNG variants, with both manual (MT) and automatic (AMT) transmission options.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has introduced feature-packed upgrades to its VENUE, VERNA, and Grand i10 NIOS models. The updates include advanced technology, premium comfort features, and stylish design enhancements. The Venue will feature a smart electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, and other premium additions such as wireless chargers and smart keys.

Industry experts believe these new model introductions serve a dual purpose. Not only do they attract customers interested in the latest offerings, but they also provide dealerships with opportunities to showcase and potentially sell other car models from their inventory.

Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners, highlighted how modern car platforms enable automakers to offer diverse engine, trim, and feature combinations efficiently. “This flexibility allows OEMs like Tata and Hyundai to cater to varied customer preferences, ensuring a competitive edge in the market. Bringing models at different price points also gives them an advantage in marketing,” he noted.