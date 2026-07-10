Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining

1 min read
Updated On: Jul 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST
Blueprint Bureau
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

The BS Defence Index remained a market leader, comfortably outperforming the Sensex and Nifty 50 amid strong momentum across defence stocks. Technically, the index held its ground above the long-term trend of the 200-DMA, underscoring strong investor confidence in the sector.
 
BS Defence Index
The index maintained a strong uptrend, trading comfortably above its 200-day moving average. The gap between the index and its long-term average widened in the latter half of the month. 
BS Defence Index
 
Index returns
The index outpaced the markets by a wide margin, highlighting sustained investor interest in defence stocks. 
Index returns
 
Defence leads
The index maintained its lead over the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50, supported by strong buying in defence counters.
Defence leads
 
 
BS Defence Index companies
The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining. Paras Defence was the top performer, with 69 per cent returns in just one month.
BS Defence Index companies
 
Premium ContentPremium ContentSubscription ExpiredSubscription Expired

Your access to Blueprint has ended. But the story is still unfolding.

No longer a subscriber? There’s a new reason to return.

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Introducing Blueprint - A magazine on defence & geopolitics

Like what you read? There’s more in every issue of Blueprint

From military strategy to global diplomacy, Blueprint offers sharp, in-depth reportage on the world’s most consequential issues.

Exclusive pricing for Business Standard digital subscribers

Choose your plan

Exclusive Pricing

Choose your plan

58% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹2,500

annual (digital-only)

₹208/Month

70% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹3,500

annual (digital & print)

₹291/Month

41% off
₹6,000

Blueprint Digital

₹3,500

annual (digital-only)

₹291/Month

62% off
₹12,000

Blueprint Complete

₹4,500

annual (digital & print)

₹375/Month

Subscribe NowSubscribe NowRenew NowRenew Now

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Browse all Plans

Here's what's included:

  • Access to the latest issue of the Blueprint digital magazine

  • Online access to all the upcoming digital magazines along with past digital archives

  • * Delivery of all the upcoming print magazines at your home or office

  • Full access to Blueprint articles online

  • Business Standard digital subscription

  • 1-year unlimited complimentary digital access to The New York Times (News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter, The Athletic)

Written By :

Blueprint Bureau

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

In this article : Data speed

Next Story