By Henry Grabar The Imperfect City: Design, Serendipity, and the Real Life of Cities By Paul Goldberger Published by Knopf 256 pages $40

In his 1976 novel Slapstick, Kurt Vonnegut tells of a plague-emptied Manhattan known as “Skyscraper National Park.” The conceit satirised the historic preservation movement then sweeping New York and the nation, but landmarking the city’s pre-eminent visual symbol has the same appeal. The architecture critic Paul Goldberger, who saw that skyline as a kid approaching the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey, insists the city’s crisis-era silhouette was a more romantic and beautiful sight than the one that greets us today.

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And yet, Mr Goldberger counsels in his charming new book, The Imperfect City, a landmarked skyline would be no more alive than a butterfly pinned to a lepidopterist’s board — “a way of saying that New York’s meaningful time as a city is finished”. We can recognise greatness in cities when we see it, but we can’t bottle it up for later, nor can we mix it up from scratch. The argument of this book is that great places emerge through contingency and chance. The best-laid schemes go oft awry — and a good thing, too.

At the book’s heart is an attempt to resolve a paradox of contemporary cities: Many of the world’s most beloved places were piecemeal agglomerations that came about with little guidance from planning, zoning or building codes. And yet today, the absence of oversight seems to produce either sprawl, mall or cheap-looking apartments; we are forced to painstakingly reverse-engineer outcomes that once arose naturally. Mr Goldberger is trying to plot a course between the energy of laissez-faire and the wisdom of the plan, “between the Scylla of authenticity and the Charybdis of ideal form”. Wandering through landscapes that will be familiar to many readers, including the Manhattan grid and the Parisian boulevard as well as Singaporean housing estates and the Chicago lakefront, Mr Goldberger makes the case for audacious acts of design that achieve greatness through their flexibility and tolerance. Planning a city, in this view, is a little like planning a trip: It helps to know where you’re going, but you must leave room for serendipity. In the development of Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighbourhood, for example, Mr Goldberger notes that the Walentas family, which owned many of the area’s loft buildings, embraced the garish canopy erected by a local grocery. It wasn’t in keeping with the neighborhood’s vintage aesthetic, and that was its appeal: It was real.

There is almost no one alive with more experience writing about cities than Paul Goldberger. He was fresh out of Yale in 1973 when he joined Ada Louise Huxtable as an architecture critic at The New York Times, and he hasn’t stopped looking at buildings since. Contrary to what the title “architecture critic” implies, he has always been an unpretentious, generous and open-minded observer. There are few remaining architecture critics, but interest in city planning and policy is at a high-water mark. The generation of urbanists raised on Roman Mars’s podcast 99% Invisible, the Facebook group New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens, and Housing Twitter will be happy to hear that this is not another book about how things were better before they were born.

Still, in The Imperfect City, Mr Goldberger largely limits his defence of “contained chaos” to the city’s built form. Surprise, for him, is stumbling out of Rome’s tangled streets to land upon the Trevi Fountain — not finding teenagers smoking weed on your stoop. How we should think about the perceived social imperfections of urban life, from unlicensed vendors to speeding e-bikes or panhandlers, is not addressed. The book is so convincing in its demolition of orthodox theories of cities that we are left wondering who might now defend them. Mr Goldberger feels conflicted to see the flattening forces of tourism, gentrification and standardised consumer culture stomp through the neighborhoods he loves. Walk with him along the canals of Amsterdam, “balanced awkwardly between being a museum and being a real functioning city. … I don’t want the beautiful and the real sides of Amsterdam to fight, because I don’t want either one of them to win.” Some writers calcify with expertise; Goldberger has instead reached an enlightened humility.

Why is it that we seem, as a society, “less and less able to produce an everyday architecture of contentment”? Mr Goldberger argues that this failure can in part be blamed on global capital. Giant investors with few local allegiances push new buildings toward immensity or homogeneity, indifferent to context, a trend epitomized by the gargantuan banality of Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, the country’s most expensive real estate project. But there is another possibility, which Goldberger acknowledges in closing: “Certain aspects of a great city can only be accrued over time.” So it is, he reminds us, that a crass hillside billboard for a real estate project called “Hollywoodland” eventually lost its last four letters and became the emblem of Los Angeles.