Age Code: Nutrition and science are reshaping the pursuit of healthy ageing

Our growing fascination with longevity has sparked a wave of discoveries. The secrets to rewinding our biological clocks are emerging from completely different worlds: The ancient, time-tested wisdom of remote communities like Bama and Okinawa, and the cutting-edge laboratories of modern scientists.

In The Age Code: The New Science of Food and How It Can Save Us, David Cox, a neuroscientist-turned-health journalist, brings these worlds together in an expansive and intriguing book. Unlike a typical book on nutrition, he jumps straight into the thick of emerging ageing science. He volunteers for nearly every diagnostic test at the frontier of nutritional longevity. With data in hand, Dr Cox layers his personal experiences with the latest research, historical insights, and socioeconomic context from around the globe, delivering a first-hand account of exactly how these dietary breakthroughs worked for him, and how they might turn out for others.