The Trees of My Country: A journey through India's roots and branches

One could endlessly, or rather 50-odd times, mention all the trees described here, all evoking feelings of awe and wonder. But what The Trees of My Country ought to do is open your eyes to the fragility of ecosystems when faced with human greed and callousness. Hitherto strong systems, bound together by roots and fruits and climate and soil and changing topographies and ancient geological lineages are helpless when the bulldozer comes calling. The pain that Mr Raman feels in the rampant environmental destruction around us should resonate with all of us. We have lost what we cannot get back, and we have created all sorts of dichotomies as a result. Nature reserves, for instance, take away from ancient people the land on which they roamed free and with which they have symbiotic relationships. It is not only wild life, you discover, that needs protection from “infrastructure”-led growth.