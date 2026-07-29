Tim Berners-Lee makes a case for reclaiming the web's original ideals

Mr Berners-Lee, the son of mathematicians who worked on the UK’s first commercial computer, would build makeshift computers from factory-reject transistors as a child, and by the time he joined CERN, the ethos of innovation was deep-set in his bones. At the organisation, he found abundant chaos, with dozens of incompatible computer systems, each operating in isolation. His solution was to combine hypertext with the internet to create a system with no centre, no hierarchy. “The web offered a new frontier,” he writes. “It was like giving everyone their own printing press, everyone their own radio transmitter, everyone their own television station, all with no oversight, all at once.” In 1993, he convinced CERN to release the web’s source code into the public domain, royalty-free. That single act of refusal to profit is what made the web what it is today: Universal.