Beyond tribal instincts

This is not an authorised biography — the author has relied on interviews with those who had dealings with Ms Murmu, personal, political and administrative. The interviews are the most valuable element — they reveal Ms Murmu’s personality. She emerges as a shy, giggly schoolgirl who never grudged the fact that she had only one frock, which she would wash every night to wear to school the next morning. It describes in spare prose her emotional paralysis when she lost a large part of her family. It takes stock of her administrative decisions, many of which stemmed not just from her identity as a tribal, but also as a person from a culture that celebrates generosity.

The centrepiece of Ms Murmu’s political career — her crowning glory, as it were — came during her tenure as Jharkhand governor, a position to which she was appointed in 2015. The author describes in detail how in 2017, the Raghubar Das-led BJP government tried to amend the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, 1908, and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act, 1949. Ms Murmu returned the two Bills to the government with queries. The amendments to these Acts envisaged giving tribals the right to use their land commercially without changing ownership. The author says, “During the discussions with various (tribal) outfits she made it clear that under no circumstances would tribals be alienated from their land — their only asset. She was unhappy that the government could not gauge the mood of the tribals in a matter so close to their hearts as jameen”. When she returned the Bills, she asked one question, the author says: How would the amendments benefit the tribal masses? She also attached the 192 protest petitions that the Raj Bhawan had received.