FTAs beyond the zero-sum game

India has been a tail-ender in the game of FTAs and its dilemma, the author perceives, stems from wanting to preserve its policy space and maintaining balance of payments. This approach also explains the reason for India concluding fewer FTAs/PTAs (preferential trade agreements) with low ambition and defensive rules of origin. Dr Seshadri’s in-depth analysis of India’s comprehensive FTAs with Asean, Japan and Korea holds significant value for both policy and industry. His assertive conclusion that partner countries disproportionately benefited from FTAs than India misses the basic truth about FTAs, i.e. that they essentially create mutually beneficial partnerships in the long run that are beyond the binary structures.

The author analyses the impact of FTAs on global trade and on India, in particular, drawing our attention to the fact that FTAs concluded elsewhere have consequential ramifications on global trade. The rationale establishes that of the 240 FTAs concluded worldwide so far and, 300 more being negotiated, trade diversion is a natural corollary for even non-FTA countries. The creation of exclusive trade partnerships under FTAs, the author observes, is a derogation of the principle of “Most Favoured Nation” (MFN) under Article I of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) even as they draw legitimacy under GATT Article XXIV. This contradiction in the World Trade Organization (WTO) rule book lamentably puts two-thirds of the developing and least developed countries at a permanent disadvantage vis-à-vis the developed world.