The Mind Electric : Pria Anand's book bridges myth, mind, and medicine

She writes, “The human desire for narrative, the impulse to tell and hear stories, is both universal and inexorable, coded into our brains so deeply across multiple networks that it often survives and even surges after the most devastating of brain injuries.” It is this connection that she manages to sustain throughout the book.

Sample this: A 19-year-old woman comes to you, informing you that the cause of her blindness is kissing someone in the church parking lot. What must a doctor do when their patient’s unshakeable belief in their narrative comes before the former’s performance of care? “Belief”, “narrative”, and “performance” are key here. Not only in the sentence but in the book, too, as Dr Anand relates the story of Jean-Martin Charcot, “the Napoleon of the neuroses”, in the first chapter of the book, referencing him in relation to hysteria and studying him through the influence of performing arts.