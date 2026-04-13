Streetwise: Lloyd Blankfein pulls no punches in his autobiography

Lloyd Blankfein is admired by many for the way he handled Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis of 2008, an event that would spell the death of many storied investment banks in Wall Street and roil the global economy, almost causing a global recession. Equally he is considered a villain by many — Goldman Sachs not only survived the meltdown that saw others fall by the wayside, it actually thrived. It gave some of the biggest bonuses to its partners and the total bonus pool ran to billions. There are those who hold that Goldman benefited from the fact that its alumni headed the United States Treasury Department during the crisis. And also insist that Goldman, under Mr Blankfein, misled many investors by selling them risky mortgages without giving them the full picture. In 2009, journalist Matt Taibbi described Goldman Sachs as “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”