Great Power Games: Vikram Sood maps a world shifting from West to East

This point was conclusively proved on February 28, 2026, when President Trump launched “Operation Epic Fury” on Iran jointly with Israel, although he was aware that three rounds of talks were already underway in Geneva between his team (Steve Witkoff /Jared Kushner) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Also, Oman’s mediator had revealed that both Iran and America were demonstrating “unprecedented openness to new and creative ideas and solution” during these talks. Why do we need wars? Mr Sood says that there are multiple benefits for the attacker: Hardware lying in stock would be used up, new war products could be brought into the supply chain, which would benefit the defence industry of the attacker: “Then a hapless destroyed country needs to be rebuilt”.