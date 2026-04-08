Chokepoints and sanctions: How finance has turned into a weapon of war

The weaponisation of global finance was systematised, and a specialised bureaucracy was put in place to implement it. This became more elaborate after the 9/11 terrorist attack against the Twin Towers in New York in 2001, which uncovered a complex financial trail enabling the operation. This also led to secondary sanctions to prevent any deflection or bypassing of sanctions by foreign banks and financial institutions. The SWIFT inter-bank messaging system, based in Brussels, was also corralled into the sanctions regime. It would have to deny any participant bank access to its system at the command of the US Treasury. The dominance of the dollar enables American extra-territorial jurisdiction. Ours is an era of finance weaponised through a mere ledger entry rather than through the threatened lethality of a loaded gun. This progression is covered in detail in the book.