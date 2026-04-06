INA, warts and all: The Forgotten Prisoners offers a needed rebalancing

It speaks volumes for Singh’s personality that some 25,000 soldiers, including officers who outranked him, volunteered for the INA. Few Indian soldiers at the time had a sense of nation — their loyalties were localised in family, village and their units. But the abject British defeat to an “inferior” race convinced many to switch loyalties. Mr Hazarika carefully documents that another 15,000 or so signed up after witnessing the brutal Japanese treatment of POWs.

The first INA lasted from September to December 1942, its brevity a reflection of its sponsors’ irreconcilable aims. “For Japan,” Mr Hazarika writes, “India was peripheral. …For the Indians, the only objective was their independence, and to ensure that Japan must only use the INA to fight for it and have no ambitions on India.” Mohan Singh grew suspicious when the Japanese insufficiently armed only one Indian division. He rightly feared that the Japanese Army planned to use INA soldiers for propaganda rather than as a critical strike force, which would “leave the Indians in a poor bargaining position if India were conquered”. He, therefore, refused to send a division to Burma and disbanded the INA, by then 60,000 strong.