INA, warts and all: The Forgotten Prisoners offers a needed rebalancing

Given the uncontested glorification of the INA and Subhas Chandra Bose, The Forgotten Prisoners …achieves a much-needed rebalancing. Mr Hazarika, a former banker who researches World War II in the context of Southeast Asia, presents a dispassionate account of an undoubtedly extraordinary facet of India’s independence movement. The subtitle, “Surrender, Loyalty, Betrayal and Hell” accurately sums up the competing narratives.
Though historians know otherwise, most Indians assume that Bose arrived in 1943 from Germany and mobilised the INA from among POWs and civilian volunteers through sheer charisma. Mr Hazarika reminds that, in fact, the INA in Southeast Asia predated Bose. The first INA leader was, improbably, a 33-year-old army captain, Mohan Singh, who was primed ahead of the Japanese invasion to collaborate on creating a volunteer army to oust the British from Asia. After British surrender of Singapore in February 15, 1942, Singh addressed the 50,000 Indian POWs in a speech witnesses described as electric. He spoke of the Japanese sincerity in fighting for Indian independence, and urged men to join the fight to free India from the British.