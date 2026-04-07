Arguably Contentious: The search for a principled nationalism in India

This brings us to the third argument. Mr Ansari, we should not forget, is a retired diplomat. He has written extensively on India’s foreign policy as an expert, having represented the country in various international forums. Given his diplomatic background, it is fitting that he dedicates the second part of the volume to explore India’s foreign policy within a rapidly evolving global landscape. Mr Ansari does not subscribe to the usual foreign policy analysis, where political moves in the realm of international relations are always interpreted and justified in relation to what is called the “national interest”. He reiterates the principles that has always been the guiding force of India’s foreign affairs. In his opinion, adherence to pluralism, commitment for secularism and support for a peaceful world order are the principles that could be evoked to design a morally just and politically favourable policy framework. Reflecting on the future directions of Indian foreign policy, Mr Ansari, underlines five key areas — national security with regional boundaries and water disputes, regional cooperation, pandemics, environmental degradation, and climate change. This realistic proposal does not underestimate the conventional understanding of the national interest. Yet, it strongly asserts the significance of moral values and humane ideals in defining the goals of foreign policy and diplomacy. In other words, foreign policy is reimagined from the perspective of constitutionalism.