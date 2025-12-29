Click Here: A timely reminder that marketing fundamentals are not outdated

Prospects for business and employment attracted hundreds of people from across India. Gujaratis, Sindhis, Bohris and Marwaris became promoters of major enterprises, primarily textile mills, which in turn brought in workers for these factories, as also the support systems that the burgeoning enterprises needed — in the construction, transport, food, and leisure sectors.

But from the very beginning, alongside the factories and upmarket housing for the affluent, were the slums. In 1910, a British urban planner noted that the working-classes had to live close to their place of work, but “have not the most elementary ideas of sanitation”. It was obvious even to the untutored that the city’s principal shortcomings are congestion and overcrowding, but high property prices have meant that most residents live in squalid conditions, with every plan for “development”, the author says, either not working or, at most, making only a marginal difference.