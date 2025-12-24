The Battle of Narnaul: Re-examining the 1857 rebellion and selective memory

When the first war of independence ended in 1857, those who resisted the East India Company were executed and dispossessed. These included Rao Tula Ram of Rewari, Nawab Abdur Rahman Khan of Jhajjar, Raja Nahar Singh of Ballabgarh, the Jats of Panipat and Rohtak or the Gujjars and Mewattis in Gurgaon and many more. Others, who were politically astute, by accepting the authority of the East India Company and later the British Crown, were assured of titles, territories, and dominion protection to quell rebellions that arose from within their kingdoms. While the compliant were preserved in memory as rulers and statesmen, the defiant were reduced to footnotes, martyrs at best, rebels at worst. History, as ever, was written by those who lived long enough—and prospered enough—to commission it. Against this grain, the book’s attempt to recover the story of the martyred Rao Tula Ram is notable.