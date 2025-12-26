The Railways as social contract: What Amitava Kumar's book reveals

The focus is not just on the people and situations Kumar encounters during the course of writing this book — he frames the Railways as something central to his life in India, without him even realising it. This invites readers to ruminate on their own relationships with Indian trains. The personal also becomes historical in Kumar’s telling of the railway story: He charts the journey of how trains became ubiquitous despite the caste system and its anxieties of preserving hierarchy and ‘purity’ through personal narratives preserved in academic studies. He also emphasises how the introduction of Railways by the British led to a complete upheaval of the Indian agricultural system, and how this vast network was used during the famines to deprive available grains from people who actually needed them. However, the use of miles as a unit of distance is a bit distracting, since most Indians are used to the metric system, and the Railways itself employs it.