Microstimuli: How tiny cues can reshape decisions and public behaviour

Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman proposed the Thinking, Fast and Slow paradigm. This plagues all our decision-making. System 1 thinking is intuitive and fast. System 2 thinking is deliberate and slow.

The Elaboration Likelihood Model (ELM) developed by Richard E Petty and John Cacioppo in 1986 proposed that humans have a dual mode of processing stimuli. When one has high motivation and/or high ability to think about a message, one does deep processing, leading to lasting changes. But when one has low motivation and/or ability one does superficial processing focused on surface features, leading to temporary change.

What has been found is that human beings are prone to taking shortcuts. Our brain is always trying to take the easy way out, not wanting to think slow.

Microstimuli: The New Science of Persuasion by Biju Dominic builds on these theories with eye-opening examples. The author is an advertising professional-turned-consumer researcher and consultant. He is the founder of FinalMile Consulting that is now part of Fractal Analytics. He and his team have done pioneering work, breaking from convention, fusing neuroscience, behavioural economics and design to create a new language for behaviour change.