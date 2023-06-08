Lost subtext of the planetary crisis

Growing “eco-anxiety”, promoting eco-tourism, modifying carbon-credit systems, moderating grey infrastructure with green infrastructure, practising regenerative agriculture and working with technology as opposed to against it, are key points of discussion across the book. Among these are two pressing themes: One, of the growing dissonance between man and nature and how we must remind ourselves of the coexistence that fuels survival; and, two, the urgency of investing in nature

The co-founder of Working Trees — a Stanford Climate Venture — and currently an investor at Just Climate — a climate-led investing business focused on the net-zero challenge — Mr Shrikanth answers the key questions “Why Nature?” and “Why Now?” in his debut book. In 10 chapters, Mr Shrikanth explores the true meaning of the “climate fight”; tries to locate the responsibility and accountability for change; makes a financial case to handle ecological distress; evaluates public funds and private investments; and appeals to public and private partners, businesses and policymakers, development strategists and conservationists, farmers and scientists to collectively cater to and adapt a nature-positive approach.