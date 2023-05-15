Governing RBI

This is also an interesting way of understanding institutional history and how it has evolved over time. While the role of RBI in the overall economic order of things gets redefined through the book, it also pays adequate tributes to people who initiated fundamental changes — in particular during the regimes of Dr Rangarajan and Dr Jalan. Though the changes that happened in the last four decades have been dramatic, Mr Rathi has taken a wry and dispassionate approach. So, while some of the governors were living in both tense and exciting times, Mr Rathi evens it out with his narration. That is the advantage of hindsight. What looks like a crisis and something that can fundamentally compromise the autonomy of the institution looks like a small blip in retrospect. Therefore, a reading of the book with such a large canvas provides us with a sense of optimism, that time will after all heal wounds that may be inflicted on the institution. Whether it was about appointing a lackey at the helm during the Emergency, the multiple demonetisation exercises, or the stripping of resources through demands on dividends or even setting up committees and mechanisms that undermine the primacy of the central banker. It looks like RBI and its technocracy has been able to weather all this over time.

Mr Rathi’s book brings out these complexities in a dispassionate manner. There is no scoop, no undocumented scandal and so sensationalism in the book. He draws from multiple public sources to string this book. Clearly, the amount of detail available about each governor varies and, therefore, his portraits are also sometimes sketchy and sometimes detailed. There is more context and detail about the recent governors than the past, but that is to be expected.