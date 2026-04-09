Framing the Media: How 'once-free press' narratives misread India's history

Framing the Media is a careful and necessary account of how media freedom in India has been historically produced through the interplay of multiple factors. Its strength lies in refusing celebratory narratives of a once free press now in decline, and instead showing that constraint has been constitutive of the media landscape across time. At the same time, the book leaves certain questions underexplored. The conditions of media labour, marked by precarity, contractualisation, and deepening hierarchies of gender and caste, remain largely outside its frame. This absence is significant, for the limits of press freedom are not only institutional but also embedded in the everyday organisation of work within newsrooms and media industries. Who gets to speak, whose voices are amplified, and whose labour sustains the production of news are questions that demand closer attention. Even so, Ms Philipose’s work offers an important foundation for such inquiries. It compels us to move beyond narrow defences of press freedom towards a more expansive understanding of the political and economic structures that shape it. In doing so, the book remains both timely and necessary, even as it invites further critical engagement.