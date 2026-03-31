India Innovates: Why we need tech sovereignty in a data-driven world

He describes (and praises) some of the areas where good work is being done. He points out that the Union Budget 2026 has “doubled down on efforts to allot adequate funds for tech sovereignty.” India has also announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, with a focus that goes beyond assembling and manufacturing. He also describes the good work being done by the Bangalore-based startup, Sarvam AI, which has introduced two new homegrown large language models, and he correctly points out that this could be a turning point for India’s AI ambitions. All in all, this book deserves to be required reading for almost all levels of policymakers.