India Innovates: Why we need tech sovereignty in a data-driven world

The author also points out that China has, in its Made in China 2025 project, set the target of replacing foreign players across 10 strategic sectors, from semiconductors to robotics and medical devices, and the author spells out the specific ways the Chinese government is supporting the domestic efforts.
On another front, the author describes how India does almost nothing to “ring-fence” its domestic data. Almost all data centres, particularly the hyper-scaled ones that operate in India are foreign-controlled, even when they are hosted within India.
Some action, says the author, is underway to ring-fence India’s domestic data, and he gives the examples of the Reserve Bank of India requiring that data such as UPI of Indian users must be stored only in India. Similar efforts are underway to ensure that Indian government data is stored by Indian Cloud providers within India, as well as “critical personal data”. The author also points out the dangers and processes of “Data Colonisation”. Data colonisation, he points out, is not just about privacy; it’s about power, inequality, and who controls the rules of the digital world, “turning human life into a resource to be mined and controlled by a few”.