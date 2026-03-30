'International Relations ' offers a Global South view on foreign affairs

Professor Chatterjee also elaborates on the impact of globalisation on the Indian state, especially in its leading cities, where liberal Western consumerism and cosmopolitan culture, media and entertainment often clash with tradition. However, in South Asia, the basic framework, he says, has not altered; territorial reality, sovereignty, national security, survival, ethnicity, and resources-sharing continue to dominate the politics of the subcontinent. India’s foreign policy in the post-Cold War era is said to have become distinctly realist as both the United Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance governments sought to transform India into a major power in world politics. Such a projection hinges on the country’s economic capability as well as its ability to negotiate, both a vociferous domestic polity and a complex neighbourhood.