Every Last Girl: How a grassroots push brought 2 million back to school

Ms Husain grew up around hardship, poverty, violence and abuse. One of the reasons why she was strongly motivated to set right this wrong is the fact that her own education was interrupted for three years in her childhood. At that time, she felt voiceless, trapped, and helpless. However, she was lucky that a family friend stepped in to support her. Ms Husain ended up studying at the London School of Economics, becoming the first in her family to go overseas for education. Her renewed education trajectory changed her life. From being a useless daughter, she became a smart young woman. People around her saw her differently, and most importantly, she saw her own self differently. “I hated myself a little less, held my head a little higher, began to find my voice and confidence,” she recalls.