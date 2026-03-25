The Khilafat movement united India briefly, but deepened its divides

This is a story of how the Ali brothers, Mohammed and Shaukat, educated in the United Kingdom and part of the English-speaking cosmopolitan Indian elite, anchored a mass movement, pegged to a grievance among Muslims over the abolishing of the Sultanate in 1919 by the new revolutionary regime of Kemal Ataturk in modern Türkiye, which succeeded the break-up of the Ottoman Empire, after World War I. The Ottomans had ruled over a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-cultural empire spanning Asia, Africa and Europe for over 500 years. Its ruler, the Sultan, was also the Caliph, being the custodian of the holy places of Islam —Mecca, Medina and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine. The revolution brought an end to the Sultanate but the last Sultan, Abdulmejid II, initially retained the office of the Caliph. The Caliphate was abolished by the Turkish state in 1924 and the British began to manoeuvre to hand over control over the holy sites to Arab kingdoms they had carved out of the erstwhile Ottoman dominions. The Khilafat movement of 1919-24, had an explicit anti-British orientation and took shape against this backdrop. It is Mr Mulla’s contention that this was the first time street politics was born in British India and that by allying with the Ali brothers and supporting the movement, Mahatma Gandhi was able to turn the Congress Party from an elite gathering of lawyers and activists into a mass political movement, bringing Hindus and Muslims together in a manner never seen before or since.