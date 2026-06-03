'Bharat Bluff' shows how trust became one of the weakest links online

Bharat Bluff is filled with first-person accounts of scams that allow readers to comprehend the gravity of India’s scam economy beyond data. Ms Gupta states that “a book about frauds is fundamentally a book about people,” ensuring that she pays respect to the victims who came forward with their stories. She treats these accounts delicately, never allowing the reader to indulge in voyeuristic tendencies of consuming them as “juicy” stories. Every account is treated as a conduit to force the reader to recognise that this could very well have been them. She writes, “The next time you feed your name, number, address, and government ID into a website, chances are it may leak and join a vast ocean of other breached data about you, giving a potential scammer an intimate portrait of your life.” In fact, Ms Gupta recounts anecdotes from personal experiences with digital scams, allowing readers to set aside their ego and confront the reality that India’s scam economy can entrap anyone.