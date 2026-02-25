Made in India: DBG, Lupin's generic risk-taker with a remarkable journey

DBG was not happy in May & Baker. He wanted to set up his own business but had no capital. His marriage to Manju, while working for May & Baker, would finally give him the means to start out on his own. Not only did she support DBG’s entrepreneurship dream, a fixed deposit of ₹5,000 that she had received from her father, provided the seed capital. (₹5,000 then is close to ₹300,000 currently). Later, she pledged her jewels to raise more money when DBG needed more capital. She was also responsible for advising DBG to choose Lupin, instead of another company, when he got an opportunity from both. (Lupin was started by the Shroff brothers but they were disillusioned by the business and offered it to DBG). All this while she was raising five children, taking care of the extended family, and helping out in the business. DBG was both persistent and persuasive. He managed to get even recalcitrant government officials to give him advice on how to navigate the tortuous licence raj. He made many good friends, several of whom would help him in his business later.