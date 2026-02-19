Sheher Mein Gaon: How Delhi's urban villages navigate conflict, change

Ms Chauhan demonstrates how the character of these spaces has been changed by the forces of urbanisation. These forces often brought the urban world to their door, but refused to provide them entry, a pattern that continues. She also shows that many of these villagers’ concerns tend to have roots in administrative and bureaucratic apathy, coupled with the lack of political will to treat their inhabitants as more than vote banks. Another common thread is the unplanned urban growth that turned land into a profitable commodity, changing fortunes overnight instead of providing a sustained model of development. A recurring impact of this apathy and skewed development is seen in the loss of access to communal spaces in these areas. This is visible in the case of the Begumpur Mosque, once an integral part of the life of the village’s residents. Now a monument under the Archaeological Survey of India, it witnesses the younger generation’s apathy at best. Another example is the temple of Deoli’s ancestral goddess, which is now out of bounds because the land surrounding it has become part of a protected forest area.